Bachelor Nation Rallies Around Rachel Lindsay After She Deactivates Her Instagram Due to Harassment

Becca Kufrin

Lindsay’s “Bachelor Happy Hour” cohost responded to a fan about the harassment via Instagram. “I hear you, I see the similar posts/concerns,” she commented. “The harassment, cruelty and racism is a major issue and is not okay. You’re right, Rachel and I are friends in real life and unfortunately the world can’t see our personal interactions on a daily basis, and details aren’t anyone’s business. Just know I have her back and support her through whatever time or breaks she needs right now. Appreciate the concern.”

