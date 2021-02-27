Kaitlyn Bristowe

Bristowe told fans that she “will not stand for” harassment of Lindsay. “I will happily lose so many followers — if anyone on here that follows me is sending any sort of negative message to Rachel Lindsay to have her hit a wall and deactivate her account, unfollow me,” she said in a series of Instagram Story videos. “Promise — no offense taken. Don’t care about the numbers going down. If you have in any way sent Rachel a message of hate or racism or anything that would contribute to her feeling so uncomfortable to deactivate her Instagram account, please unfollow me. Totally fine with that.”