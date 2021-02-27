Sharleen Joynt

The Bachelor alum called out the franchise while supporting Lindsay. “How sad and small and afraid must one be to spend their precious time tearing down anyone, let alone a woman who so clearly represents what we should all STRIVE for: intelligence, strength, grace. Someone who fights with her every breath for equality, accountability, empathy,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Kindness, the benefit of the doubt, understanding… they don’t cost you anything, I promise. What about change scares you so badly? Would you say what you’re typing to someone’s face? Would you say it all if you weren’t armed with anonymity? YOUR. WORDS. MATTER.”

She added: “Bachelor Nation is broken and I’ve never been more ashamed to be associated with it.”