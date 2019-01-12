It happened — Bachelor Nation’s Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick went out on a date together!

Tartick, 30, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, January 8 — hours after he hosted a live viewing party of The Bachelor‘s season 23 premiere with fellow alum Blake Horstmann — that he taped an episode of Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast and asked the former Bachelorette, 33, to go out with him — and she said yes!

“She is a down-to-earth, beautiful woman who has a great sense of humor,” the Buffalo native said of the Canadian at the time. “She seems very strong and knows what she wants and empowers women.”

Days later, the two met up in Denver for a night filled with friends, drinks and a whole lot of singing and dancing and documented it on both of their Instagram Stories.

