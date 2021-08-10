Overcoming the Drama

Katie was blindsided by Greg after he decided to take himself out of the competition. Following his departure, both the Bachelorette and Blake questioned what would happen next with their own relationship. “If Katie is still hung up on Greg, there’s no point,” Blake said during the finale episode before their fantasy suite date cemented their status as a couple. Kate then sent runner-up Justin Glaze packing, leaving only Blake in New Mexico to meet her family.

“Definitely my feelings were growing, and I knew each time we saw each other it was just getting stronger and stronger, and it was just so easy. Like, we picked up right where we left off. Time didn’t matter,” she explained during the August 2021 After the Final Rose special. “Every day our love continues to grow stronger and stronger. We are not even the same couple that you guys just saw go down on one knee. We are so much more already, and we’re just really excited to start our lives together.”