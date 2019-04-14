Oh, what a difference 365 days can make! ABC’s The Bachelor has been bringing couples together since 2002 — and now it has brought together new BFFs.

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick got together on Saturday, April 13, to record an episode of Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast, and it’s safe to say they’ve all given each other the first impression rose. Bristowe took the lead and documented their double date adventures in Aspen, Colorado, on Instagram, which also included Bachelorette alum Blake Horstmann.

“And to think just over a year ago none of us knew each other….” Tartick, 30, captioned a picture that showed him holding Bristowe, 33, as she had her legs wrapped around his waist. Next to them, Randolph, 23, could be seen doing the same thing to Underwood, 27, with Horstmann standing in the background.

“Why is, ‘I’d jump a fence for her too’, the only caption coming to me,” the “Off the Vine” podcast host wrote alongside a photo with Randolph, referring to the episode of The Bachelor where the former NFL player dramatically left filming when the speech pathology major decided to leave the competition. “We get it. Colton jumped a fence…. But in all seriousness I would. She’s the sweetest.”

Bristowe also added a cute selfie with the couple who ended up getting back together despite Randolph’s exit from the show. “Little sweetie nuggets,” the Dew designer wrote. “We love your love.”

Underwood and Randolph went public with their romance in March on the season finale of the show after the athlete broke up with Tayshia and Hannah G., revealing he was going to fight for his now-girlfriend.

Bristowe and Tartick, for their part, confirmed their relationship in January, two months after the former Bachelorette lead and her ex-fiancé, Shawn Booth, called it quits on their engagement after three years.

The Canada native accepted Booth’s proposal during the 2015 season finale of The Bachelorette, meanwhile, Tartick first vied for the heart of Becca Kufrin in 2018.

Scroll down to see photos from Underwood, Randolph, Bristowe and Tartick’s jam-packed day out!