Aesha Scott and Jack Stirrup

The pair started a relationship during season 4 of Below Deck Med, but once they left the Sirocco, things quickly fizzled out. Jack returned to London and began seeing his ex-girlfriend, and Aesha broke up with him shortly thereafter. Jack has since welcomed his first child with girlfriend Kelly Hidge and Aesha has a new man in her life named Scotty Dobbo.