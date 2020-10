Ben Robinson and Emily Warburton-Adams

Ben and Emily’s season 4 relationship was one that many fans rooted for. The couple went on dates during the season and continued their relationship once off the Valor. The pair lived together in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for about a year after meeting on the show and worked together from time to time. In October 2017, Ben confirmed during an episode of the “After Deck With Kate Chastain” podcast that the two called it quits.