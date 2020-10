Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht couple began dating before they starred on season 1 of the spinoff series in February 2020. The pair first met when Ciara’s parents hired Paget to teach the family about sailing, becoming Instagram official in 2016. The first mate proposed to Ciara in Italy in July 2020, sharing the news via social media. “I did a thing 🙈 💍 ❤️ #engaged,” Paget wrote alongside two photos of the newly engaged couple on a yacht.