Robert Westergaard and Jessica More

The Below Deck Med couple had a rocky romance during their time on the show but ultimately did leave the boat together. Following the end of season 5, the duo confirmed that they were no longer together.

“It didn’t end on the best note, and we’re still not in the best place,” Jess shared during the Bravo After Show in October 2020. “It just keeps seeming to build, my disappointment for somebody that I really, truly cared about and loved and thought that I was gonna marry and spend the rest of my life with. So, to go from that to just continually finding out things new every single day is something that’s really hard for me and disappointing.”