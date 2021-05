2008

When Affleck was asked about any regrets from his relationship with Lopez, he cited his role in her “Jenny From the Block” music video. “If I have a regret, it was doing the music video,” he told the Daily Record in 2008. “But that happened years ago. I’ve moved on. … It not only makes me look like a petulant fool, but it surely qualifies as ungentlemanly? For the record, did she hurt my career? No.”