2020

Affleck began dating his Deep Water costar Ana de Armas in March 2020 following his split from Shookus. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in April 2020. One month later, De Armas spent time with Affleck’s three kids over Memorial Day weekend. In August 2020, the Knives Out star celebrated Affleck’s 48th birthday when she reportedly bought him a motorbike with matching helmets.