Dorinda Medley, ‘Make It Nice’

In her August book, the Real Housewives of New York City alum wrote about her childhood in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, her marriages and her early days in NYC. She didn’t, however, delve too much into the drama of her time on RHONY. “I didn’t want the book to be about that,” she told Entertainment Weekly ahead of the memoir’s release. “I think, in that process, you have to be willing to let it play its way out, and I didn’t want the book to become my side of my story. I wanted it to be my overall experience on the show.”