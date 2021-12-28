Hannah Brown, ‘God Bless This Mess’

Among the many Bachelor-related revelations in Brown’s book was her claim that she and Peter Weber secretly slept together in February 2020 while his season of The Bachelor was airing. The pilot later confirmed the hookup, saying that it happened after an engagement party for Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin.

“We spent the night with each other, and that was it,” he said during a November episode of his “Bachelors in the City” podcast. “That was the last time that I saw her physically,” he noted.