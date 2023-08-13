Cancel OK
Bethenny Frankel’s Fave Atlantic City Resort Is the Luxurious Hotspot We Need to Visit Immediately

Ocean Casino Resort, Naked Juice, Healthy Baby, Cobble Fishtheoceanac.com; Walmart; healthybaby.com; cobblefish.net
Bethenny Frankel may be a New Yorker at heart — but when she vacations at America’s Playground, she’s sure to stay at Atlantic City’s premier Ocean Casino Resort.

In addition to an array of accommodations — guests have two different room options and multiple suites to choose from — the resort offers a wealth of restaurants and luxurious amenities, including a spa, nightclub, casino, several bars, numerous dining options and more.

Vacation like Frankel by eating at one of the hotel’s high-end restaurants, including Linguini by the Sea — the resort features an ocean view — and Serendipity3, one of New York City’s most iconic restaurants that has since expanded to various locations across the country. (Their frozen hot chocolate is a must-try.)

While the ocean is steps from the Ocean Casino Resort, the hotspot also offers a number of other bathing options. The resort features four different pools, each with a different vibe — including the sea-facing Cabanas at Ocean, which guests can book for a private experience. The Exhale Spa and Bathhouse is also equipped with jacuzzis and saunas, as well as many other relaxation options.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Frankel’s go-to AC hotspot and more celeb faves:

