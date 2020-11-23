Almost Mrs. Arroyo! Before making her way down the aisle, Nicole Franzel celebrated her upcoming wedding to her fiancé and fellow Big Brother alum, Victor Arroyo.

The happy couple celebrated the momentous occasion at a bridal shower on Sunday, November 22, at Rachel’s of Bad Axe, a gastropub in Michigan. Following the special event, Franzel, 28, gushed about the “very intimate” day with her loved ones, with others joining in via Zoom amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s very difficult to postpone events over and over again, seeing as we pushed our wedding back four times. We decided a virtual wedding shower will be perfect and we would make the best of it!” the reality TV personality told Us Weekly exclusively. “Victor and I are really good at reminding one another to not lose focus on what is actually important during these stressful times. It can all easily become overwhelming if you let it. This is a super special time in our lives & we are so fortune to share the love we do. We’re very grateful.”

The celebration was filled with little moments that the couple won’t soon forget. “My grandma got into a dance-off with one of the groomsmen,” Franzel told Us as she reminisced on the “perfect” day.

On Sunday, the Michigan native posted a playful snapshot of herself posing alongside her husband-to-be on Instagram.

“Today was the most beautiful day with my favorite people,” Franzel captioned the goofy photo. “🤍 I have so many pretty photos to share of our bridal shower, but this one will do for now 😂 .”

On her Instagram Story, Franzel shared a video from the special occasion that featured a delicious-looking cake and several cupcakes. She then shared a photo of a dish beside a brunch menu that listed various starters, entrée choices and cocktails. Additionally, she posted a video of a beautifully decorated table that contained many finger foods.

Arroyo, 29, also posted footage from the bridal shower. To start, he reshared a snapshot to his Instagram Story of a sign that read: “The future Mr. and Mrs. Arroyo.” He also posted a video to the social media app of the twosome dancing around together to Latin music.

“Teaching future Mrs. Arroyo them Latin dance moves 🇵🇷 ❤️😘 #bridalshower,” he captioned the adorable post.

Franzel and Arroyo began dating after meeting as houseguests on Big Brother 18, which aired in 2016. The twosome got engaged in September 2018 during an appearance on the show’s 20th season.

The Big Brother couple originally intended to tie the knot in October, but they adjusted their plans after the coronavirus pandemic set in globally. They then opted to hold a more intimate ceremony in December instead of a larger gathering, which was set to occur in Turks and Caicos. Their big celebration has since been postponed to May 2021.

“We were very much looking forward to celebrating our wedding with a small group of close friends and family this December, but due to COVID-19, we had to make the difficult but necessary decision to postpone until May 2021,” the engaged couple said in an exclusive statement to Us earlier this month.

Two days before delaying their nuptials, Franzel posted a silly pic to count down to their planned December wedding date. “Only ✨ONE month✨ til I MARRY this hunk 🤵🏽,” she wrote, adding the hashtag, “#ArroyalWedding.”

Scroll down to see photos from the engaged duo’s sweet bridal shower.