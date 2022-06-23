Nearly two years after calling it quits, Evan Bass is finally ready to open up about his split from Carly Waddell.

“I just don’t think we set the foundation in the way that we should have,” he admitted on the “Talking It Out” podcast on Thursday, June 23.

Fans watched Bass and Waddell meet on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. They returned to Mexico for season 4 of the series in 2017 and exchanged vows. The pair went on to welcome daughter Isabella in 2018 and son Charles “Charlie” Wolf in November 2019.

They announced their split in December 2020.

“We have made the difficult decision to separate,” they said in a statement at the time. “We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what’s best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone’s love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate through this.”

Prior to his stint in Bachelor Nation, Bass was previously married to Marie Bass, with whom he shares three sons: Ensley, Liam and Nathan.

“This is divorce No. 2, so I really wanted to, like, sort of just take some time and focus on my kids and really just sort of step away,” Evan said of his decision not to speak out until now.

Evan explained that it’s “embarrassing on a level” to be divorced twice. He added that it’s still “hard” to talk about his split from Waddell.

“I’m not out of it. … Like, it’s still emotional,” he said. “It’s this deep sadness still, I don’t know if you ever just get completely, like, perfect. There’s the scars and the wounds — they heal but they’re also there to teach you and teach me and I’m trying my best.”

The Bachelorette alum admitted he has a tendency to rush relationships. “I should probably wait a very long time before I get married again,” Evan joked.

“Both of the marriages I’ve been in have been fairly quick in their turnaround time. … My first one was, like, three and a half months. And then, with Carly it was right on a year,” he said of when he married his respective spouses. “We got married on Paradise, like, almost exactly one year after we got engaged.”

