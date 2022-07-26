Is a new reality TV romance brewing? Blake Moynes raised eyebrows with his recent visit to the Caribbean with Love Is Blind season 2 alum Natalie Lee.

“The crossover nobody asked for,” the Netflix personality teased via her Instagram Story on Sunday, July 24, alongside a video of her and the Bachelorette alum at golden hour.

The twosome further fueled dating speculation when Moynes shared a glimpse of his “breakfast date” with Lee the next morning. In the video, the pair are heard laughing over their meal. The Chicago resident later posted a photo of herself posing with Moynes on a beach after an “amazing dinner” at the Four Seasons Resort in Nevis.

While some fans were quick to romantically link the duo, the wildlife manager explained that he and Lee were on the island for a conservation project with the Sea Turtle Conservatory. “Natalie took an interest in Blake’s philanthropic work quite quickly, they’ve been having a lot of fun while helping the turtle conservancy achieve their mission this past week,” a source tells Us Weekly, noting that the twosome were introduced by their mutual rep. “Natalie doesn’t take herself too seriously while Blake definitely does, especially when it comes to his work. … They’re having a blast.”

The insider adds that Moynes and Lee made a “perfect” pair and shared “lots of laughs” on their visit. “Blake has been bringing various celebrities on these trips to help raise awareness for the different causes that are very dear to his heart. He’s trying to take advantage of the platform he’s been given to make a difference for endangered species and doing whatever he can to help.”

Moynes noted in a Monday, July 25, Instagram Story that their work will be “crucial for sea turtles in the hopes to learn & understand and better manage/protect” the animals and their homes.

Lee went on to give her followers a closer look at how she and the Canada native bonded during their visit. “My favorite part of this trip was the meaningful conversations we had during our breaks, as seen here,” she captioned an Instagram Story clip on Monday, which showed the duo sitting next to one another in awkward silence.

Both Moynes and Lee were previously engaged after searching for love on reality TV. The Bachelor Nation alum proposed to Katie Thurston after crashing her season 17 journey halfway through the season, while Lee nearly walked down the aisle with Shayne Jansen on season 2 of Love Is Blind. The Netflix pair reconnected after cameras stopped rolling, but they called it quits for good soon after.

“She enjoyed being part of the show, going through the experience and meeting all these amazing people,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March of the consulting manager, who previously denied rumors she was dating fellow season 2 alum Sal Perez. “But what she really wishes is that she had left with someone she could really see herself marrying.”

Moynes, for his part, split from Thurston in October 2021. The season 25 Bachelor alum moved on with John Hersey soon after ending her engagement — and Moynes claimed in November 2021 he was blindsided by the whirlwind romance. “I know they spent a lot of time together and stuff but there’s just no way. I never had an inkling,” he said on the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast.

Thurston and Hersey called it quits earlier this year, and Moynes is ready to put the drama behind him. When it comes to finding love again, he told Us in February, “I think I have more understanding of exactly what I want [and] I think [that] has made me more picky, but the right person will come along and I’ll know what it is because I’ve failed so many times now. … I’m so happy where I am that I just feel, like, I don’t want somebody who could possibly take that down.”

