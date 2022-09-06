An Icy ‘Girl Meets World’ Reunion

While the adult film star didn’t make an appearance on the Boy Meets World Disney Channel spin-off Girl Meets World, Ward was encouraged to attend a party on set — which she did.

“I could hear [BMW star] Ben [Savage] screaming for us to join the party in the background,” Ward recalled in her memoir. “My decision to stay away from it all crumbled when I heard everyone’s voices. They were familiar and made me laugh.”

Upon arriving on set, however, the atmosphere was chilly when she encountered Fishel. “Danielle didn’t speak to me at all, which I thought was odd. She barely acknowledged that I was even there,” she wrote. “I hadn’t seen her since my wedding, but we hadn’t had any ill feelings or bad blood.”