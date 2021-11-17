He’s got her back! When Maitland Ward made the jump from mainstream acting to adult films, not everyone thought she would succeed — but her former costar Will Friedle gave her his blessing.

Ward, 44, portrayed Rachel McGuire on Boy Meets World from 1998 to the series’ end in 2000. When she joined the cast during season 6, her character quickly became both Eric Matthews (Friedle) and Jack Hunter’s (Matthew Lawrence) crush, both of whom she lived with while they were all in college.

More than two decades later, Ward exclusively told Us Weekly that Friedle, 45, has remained one of her biggest fans.

“I heard from Will not too long ago and he was so sweet,” the White Chicks actress told Us on Monday, November 15, while promoting her successful career with Vixen Media Group, the premier online destination for exclusive and luxury adult content. “He [was] saying how supportive he was of me, but he won’t watch anything.”

The Muse actress, who recently became the Vixen’s first-ever billboard star, explained that she hasn’t received “any negative” messages about her career shift from her former Boy Meets World colleagues.

“I actually ran into Will at a Comic Con right after my first film was released,” Ward recalled. “And he was like, ‘OK, I don’t want to see anything. I won’t see anything that you do, but I’m happy [that] you’re happy.’”

The California native noted that in addition to Friedle — who played Cory Matthews’ (Ben Savage) older brother, Eric, on the series from 1993 to 2000 — she has been “in contact and friends all along” with Trina McGee. (McGee portrayed Shawn Hunter’s (Rider Strong) love interest Angela Moore for three seasons.)

When it comes to a reunion for the ABC series, Ward told Us that “there has been talk” about getting the gang back together, but nothing official.

“I hear a lot of talk from fans that want, like, a total reunion special, like, a separate [one] from [the spinoff] Girl Meets World. That’s just all the old cast,” she said, noting that she would be happy to return since it “would be fun.”

As fans wait to see if a Boy Meets World revival happens, Ward is busy bridging the gap between mainstream Hollywood and the porn industry.

“It’s really exciting because, you know, this project for the Muse 2 that we worked on is actually the second season in a series for Deeper, which marries porn and mainstream,” the Rated X author told Us of her career in porn and how it has taken off. “We have a billboard up in Hollywood, right by where the Oscars are. So that’s really exciting. It’s a really monumental thing for me because, you know, Hollywood … I kind of was typecast and kind of pushed out of Hollywood. I was only told I could do a certain thing in Hollywood and be a certain kind of performer.”

Ward claimed that she was told she was “always” going to be the “sitcom girl, next door, soccer mom” type of character, which is what pushed her to swift to adult entertainment. She has since starred on Deeper, which is a porn series entering its second season, and another porn series called Muse as Professor Ward.

“I wanted to break out and do something really different. And that’s what I’ve been able to do with Deeper and doing it in porn,” she said. “And I think it’s amazing that [the porn role] is what got me up on a billboard. [It is] what’s gotten me, like, the best acting roles of my life so far. It’s catapulted me to a fame that I wouldn’t have had if I just did what traditional Hollywood wanted me to do.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi