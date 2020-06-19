2004

Sparks flew on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith (released the following year), despite the fact that Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time. “I think we were the last two people who were looking for a relationship. I certainly wasn’t,” Jolie later told Vogue. “We found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened. I think a few months in I realized, ‘God, I can’t wait to get to work.'”

