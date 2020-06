November 2006

The couple rode a motorcycle while visiting Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The following year, they adopted 3-year-old Pax Thien from the same town. He was born Pham Quang Sang on November 29, 2003, where he was abandoned soon after birth. “Some of my kids are from countries that have seen conflict,” Jolie has said. “I usually just explain to them that there are other families in the world that aren’t as fortunate as ours and other kids.”