Jolie’s Company Sues Pitt

In September 2022, a company owned by the Changeling actress filed a $250 million lawsuit against Pitt, per Page Six. The filing claimed that the Bullet Train star attempted to “seize control” of the French winery as a means of “retaliation” for his “divorce and custody proceedings” with Jolie.

A source close to the 12 Monkeys actor dismissed the claims, exclusively telling Us, “Sadly, this is yet another rehash and repackaging of old material to try and distract from the other party’s own behavior.”