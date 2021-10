5. He Worked With LeCroy’s Son to Plan the Romantic Proposal

Randle worked with Hudson to ensure his engagement ask was executed to a tee.

“My son and my fiancé, they ended up planning this,” the Southern Charm star told Us in October. “When [Brett] asked my son if he could be his stepdad and be a part of our lives, my son had one request, and that was that he was a part of the proposal. It was so, so sweet.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson