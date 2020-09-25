Brian Austin Green and Vanessa Marcil’s Bumpy Past

Cutting Kass Out Of His Life?

Marcil alleged in November 2018 that Green and Fox “decided to completely cut” Kassius “out of their lives and his younger brothers’ lives.” (Fox and Green are parents of three young sons: Noah, Bodhi and Journey. While the Transformers star filed for divorce from Green in August 2015, they reconciled in 2016 around the same time Journey was born.)

“Kass has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live,” Marcil claimed. “Custody cases hurt the children only and the truth shall set us all free. Put the kids first you guys. There shouldn’t be a ‘more important parent’ kids love both parents equally no matter what either parent’s struggles may be. Kass has been truly heartbroken since being cut out of his other families lives with NO explanation. Let’s do better for our kids. Let’s share our stories. #Buddhakids.”

A rep for Green did not return Us Weekly’s request for a comment at the time. While Green shared a photo of Kassius in a production of Aladdin on Instagram in August 2018, Marcil reposted the photo in November 2018 and claimed that she took the pic shared by her ex.