Brian Austin Green and Vanessa Marcil’s Bumpy Past

New Claims

After Green seemingly repaired his relationship with Kassius, Marcil shed some new light on their former romance, telling her Instagram followers that she “never” loved her ex-fiancé. She also provided an update on their father-son relationship.

“[Kass] loves him unconditionally and I am very proud of that fact. I celebrate Kass’ love for his father and remain extremely grateful that My son was finally invited back into his dad’s life and was able to finally meet his youngest brother and finally see his other two siblings again. My son is also an incredible big brother,” she wrote in September 2020 via Instagram.