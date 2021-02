1992

Spears and Timberlake were joined by Ryan Gosling, Christina Aguilera, Keri Russell and his future ‘NSync band member JC Chasez as cast members on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club in the early ‘90s.

“I was in love with her from the start,” he told GQ magazine in 2006. “I was infatuated with her from the moment I saw her.”