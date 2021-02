2020

Spears has been caught dancing to Timberlake’s music more than once over the years. In April 2020, she got ahead of the social media frenzy when she addressed their public split while dancing to his track “Filthy.”

“PS I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius,” she captioned the video. “Great song JT ✨ !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT’S GOOD 😜 !!!!!!”

Timberlake replied with a series of emojis, “😂 🙌 🙌 🙌.”