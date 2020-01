Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul

Reuniting on the 2014 awards show circuit months after wrapping AMC’s Breaking Bad, the actors intend to remain friends for years to come. “We knew from day one that these friendships weren’t gonna die when the show died,” said Paul, who played Jesse to Cranston’s Walt on the smash drama. “This show is definitely gonna live on, I think, forever, and our friendships will definitely live on forever as well.”