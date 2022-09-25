Buzzzz-o-meter: Stars are Buzzing About Adriana Lima’s Vitamin C Serum

Hollywood knows how to look and feel their best, and natural remedies are one of their favorite ways to do it. Us Weekly has the buzz on the products stars are using to stay healthy and looking fresh.

Those who are looking for better sleep or an immunity bump can turn to Sky Wellness CBD gummies. With cannabidiol, vitamin C and elderberry, they are guaranteed to be an excellent addition to anyone’s wellness routine.

For any A-lister who wants to up their skincare game, Soma Ayurvedaic Vitamin C serum is loaded with an all-natural blend of anti-aging herbs — including orange, rose and grapefruit — and is supermodel Adriana Lima’s favorite way to keep her complexion looking hydrated and flawless day in and day out.

Natural and clean, the serum boosts collagen production, fills in fine lines and wrinkles and tightens your skin safely — plus, it’s a perfect way to even out skin tone.

When it comes to keeping their children feeling their best, The Home Edit’s Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin love the nutritious and convenient fruit and veggie pouches from GoGo Squeez. Unsweetened and made from 100 percent real fruit, these kosher-certified, non-GMO, gluten-free, nut-free, dairy-free snacks are perfect for kiddos on the go.

Scroll down to see everything Hollywood is buzzing about this week: