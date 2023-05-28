Going with her gut! Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is flushing all of the toxins right out of her system amid Scandoval.

The 37-year-old Bravo personality — who split from ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval in March upon discovering his months-long affair with costar Raquel Leviss — is all about living her best life post-breakup She’s a fan of KeVita’s sparkling probiotic drinks, particularly the brand’s Tart Cherry Master Brew Kombucha. Some fans may prefer to sip on a Pumptini while tuning in for all three parts of the explosive Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, but Madix’s drink of choice is equally satisfying.

If you’re looking for another way to treat yourself right, settle in for a cozy night of reading — and empowerment — with The Joy of Well-Being by mindbodygreen founders Colleen and Jason Wachob. The book, which provides A Practical Guide to a Happy, Long and Healthy Life, is a favorite of Naomi Watts.

“In this empowering and accessible collection of health and wellness advice, the cofounders of mindbodygreen challenge our definition of self-improvement by revealing what a healthy lifestyle looks like at the fundamental level—and how it’s not what we think,” the page-turner’s official description reads. Get it while it’s hot: The Joy of Well-Being hit shelves on Tuesday, May 23.

