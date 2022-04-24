Warm weather faves! As the temperatures rise and the flowers bloom, celebrities are buzzing about the hottest jewelry, drinks and more to enjoy in the bright sunshine.

As we creep closer and closer to summer, stars are celebrating by drinking Casa del Sol, a tequila cofounded by Eva Longoria. When it comes to food, A-listers know that nothing says “I love summer in New York” quite like a slice of pizza — so they’re making their way to the city’s Made in New York pizza parlor to enjoy a variety of options (and take a look at the classic Big Apple graffiti art and murals the restaurant has to offer).

For the perfect accessories to accompany those everyday spring looks, Bella Hadid is a fan of Jelly Heart Gemstone rings by Missoma, while former Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk just collaborated with Christopher Cloos for your new favorite pair of sunnies.

Scroll down to see everything Hollywood is buzzing about this week: