Summer may be winding down, but there’s always room to go out with a bang. Whether you want to splurge on a Brad Pitt-inspired briefcase or are looking to party like the Chainsmokers, these celebrity favorites are certainly buzzworthy.

For fans of Bullet Train — which hit theaters on August 5 — you can score a replica of the silver briefcase Pitt’s character is after in the action-comedy. However, the purchase comes with a price: Tumi’s 19 Degree Aluminum Briefcase costs a cool $1,795, and there are only 150 available — so get going!

If you want to emulate a star without the hefty price tag, sip on a glass of Jaja Blanco. Kate Beckinsale is a fan of the tequila brand, which is co-owned by The Chainsmokers. A bottle of the gluten-free spirit retails for $35.

Another $50-and-under celeb fave is IGK Color hair dye ($25), for those who want to close out the season with a brand-new look worthy of the red carpet.

Keep scrolling for even more goodies — and a DJ! — that stars are buzzing about this week: