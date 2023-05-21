Summer vibes! As the weather heats up, so do A-listers’ go-to hotspots, preferred drinks and more.

If you’re looking for a luxe meal in a beachy locale this warm-weather season — one that’s served with a side of Dawson’s Creek nostalgia — head to Brasserie du Soleil in Wilmington, North Carolina. Not only was the ‘90s/‘00s teen soap filmed in the oceanside town, Pacey Witter himself — Joshua Jackson — has frequented the restaurant with wife Jodie Turner-Smith.

To keep the throwback vibes going without having to travel, take a cue from iconic ‘00s pop-punk queen Avril Lavigne and sip the “Complicated” singer’s “party punch” of choice. For $33 per six-pack, low-calorie Beatbox can punch up a party in any variety of ways, whether you choose to serve it frozen, chilled or mixed.

And there’s no faster way to spice up a get-together than with Drew Barrymore-approved Vahdam spices. The tea and spice company, offers nine, handpicked-from-India spices in their Kitchen Essentials Assortment Box including turmeric powder, ginger powder, cloves and cinnamon powder.

Need more celebrity inspiration for the summer season? Keep scrolling to see what the stars are buzzing about this week: