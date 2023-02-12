The stars are buzzing about the hottest products they need to survive awards season.

A long walk down the red carpet means a need for sensible shoes, which is why Viola Davis turns to Sole Bliss’ podiatrist-approved Miracle Heels to help keep her on her feet at Hollywood’s biggest events.

The Women King actress, 57 — who just achieved EGOT status at the 2023 Grammys with her Best Audiobook win for her memoir, Finding Me — proactively protects her trotters with three layers of high-quality under-foot memory foam.

Davis could most recently be seen donning the advanced care footwear, which designs “on-trend, luxuriously comfortable shoes for women with bunions, wide feet and sensitive soles,” at the 80th Annual Golden Globes in January where she ruled in royal blue — despite the heavy rainfall.

Taylor Swift is another A-lister who is always thinking ahead, using the Burga shockproof phone case to keep her mobile safe and secure while snapping pics at hectic Hollywood awards shows — or during long nights shooting music videos on set.

The brand — which prides itself on turning “everyday boring items into lifestyle and fashion accessories” anyone would be “psyched” to wear — offers everything from ring holders to drinkware — and promises to “go the extra mile” in making every shopper feel just as “bejeweled” as the Midnights songstress herself.

Scroll down to see what Hollywood is buzzing about this week: