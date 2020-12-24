Evan’s Social Media Hiatus

“There’s never been a better paradise love story,” Bass captioned a photo in June of the couple from a body painting date on BIP. The same month, he reflected on his time in Bachelor Nation, in honor of JoJo Fletcher’s season, which he made his TV debut on in May 2016, re-airing. “I’ll be forever grateful for everything the bachelor has done for me that I’m OK looking like an idiot again tonight,” he wrote on June 29. “And of course, the positives far outweigh the silliness. Jojo was the best and so sweet (I HAVE NO IDEA WHY SHE KEPT ME AROUND), the small handful of non-problematic guy friends, and I now have a passion for shirts that don’t rip.” He added: “Oh and it all led to a dramatic turnaround on paradise that led to wedding bells and beautiful children :).” The former reality star has kept a low profile on Instagram ever since, sharing a few Instagram Stories over the past six months — but no posts.