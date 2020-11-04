Artem Chigvintsev

Twitter users couldn’t get over Inaba and Chigvintsev’s past relationship during season 29 of DWTS, accusing the judge of being too harsh on Kaitlyn Bristowe because the Russian dancer was her partner. The Strictly Come Dancing alum admitted he thought Inaba’s judging was “personal” during an ET interview at the time.

“I feel it’s definitely, maybe not a different standard, but I feel like it’s different expectations. I don’t know. I’m watching back the dance itself, it’s like, ‘Oh, you can kick sharper!’ Well, I can say that about everybody who dances on the show today. I don’t know. It’s really odd,” he said at the time.

The duo dated from 2006 to 2009.