Fabien Viteri

In September 2020, Inaba announced she was off the market again.

“I have fallen in love and I am now in a committed relationship,” she gushed on The Talk. “Mrs. [Sharon Osbourne], you asked for it, remember for the beginning of the year we did our dreams and our wishes for everybody? You called it. So, thank you. I wish you would have done it earlier, but anyway.”

She continued, “So, I met this man; he’s from my neighborhood, and we met, sort of, walking our dogs, and there’s more to the story … He’s older than I am, and he’s a wonderful human being. And now, I understand how a relationship can work. He’s been so supportive and a mature adult ‘cause maybe sometimes I’m not so that’s working really well.”