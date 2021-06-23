4. She Loves Coachella

The Texan goes nearly every year, but her husband refused to go until 2017. “Last year during Coachella, something felt different,” Stephen shared on Instagram at the time. “She was at our house, with our friends, doing something she loves…without me. That’s not how a marriage / friendship / partnership should work.”

He continued, “If your wife (or whatever) loves something, you should love it too. So I did something every spouse should learn to do: I admitted I was wrong and apologized in a very concise sentence with zero uses of the word ‘but’, then asked to go. And we went.”