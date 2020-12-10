Pregnancies Cassie Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Alex Fine 1 Year After Welcoming Daughter By Emily Longeretta December 10, 2020 Cassie Ventura Alex Evans Photography 3 1 / 3 Glowing Cassie stunned in the photos shared to Instagram. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See Larsa Pippen’s Transformation Through the Years From Basketball Wife to Reality Star Bachelor Nation Stars Who Have Talked About Plastic Surgery: Hannah Godwin, Amanda Stanton and More Augustinus Bader! YSL! Violet Grey’s Sitewide Cyber Week Sale Is Mind-Blowing More News