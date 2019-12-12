There she is! Cassie and Alex Fine showed off their newborn daughter, Frankie, on Wednesday, December 11, with a trio of sweet shots.

“She’s just different,” the singer, 33, captioned a black-and-white Instagram upload featuring the side of the infant’s face as she held her mom’s hand. “Frankie Stone Fine. My BFF.”

As for the bull rider, 26, Fine shared separate photos on social media, including their first family photo. “My greatest loves,” the Los Angeles native captioned the smiling selfie. “These two girls made me the luckiest man on earth. #TheFines.”

Only the back of Frankie’s head could be seen as she rested on Cassie’s chest in a black onesie. Fine also covered the newborn’s face on his Instagram Story that same day when he posted a picture from the hospital. He gazed down at his swaddled baby girl, and an emoji covered her features.

News broke on Tuesday, December 10, that the couple welcomed their first child at a Los Angeles County hospital. Frankie arrived weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces and measuring 21 inches long.

The “Love a Loser” singer announced in June that she and Fine had a little one on the way. “We are so happy and thankful to be starting our family,” she told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “Can’t wait to love on our baby girl.”

Her then-boyfriend announced the news with an Instagram letter to his daughter-to-be, reading, “I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever. I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother… then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable. I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan. I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love. I will always listen and put the both of you first. You’re perfect to me and always will be.”

He and Cassie made their relationship public in December 2018 and got engaged in August. The following month, the pair tied the knot. “Love you forever,” the Connecticut native captioned photos of their nuptials in October.

Keep scrolling to see the first photos of Cassie and Fine’s daughter.