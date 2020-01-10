There she is! Cassie shared a sweet shot of her 1-month-old daughter Frankie’s face for the first time.

“My whole heart,” the singer, 33, captioned a close-up Instagram shot of her and Alex Fine’s baby girl on Wednesday, January 8.

The Connecticut native went on to share a photo of the infant sleeping in a pink cowboy hat and fringed pants, captioned with a heart emoji.

Cassie gave birth to her and the bull rider’s daughter on December 6. The following week, the “Don’t Play It Safe” singer posted a picture of her newborn’s ear and hands, writing, “She’s just different. Frankie Stone Fine. My BFF.”

As for Fine, 26, the personal trainer added with a post of his own: “My greatest Loves. These two girls made me the luckiest man on earth. #TheFines.”

The couple announced in June that they were expecting their first child. “I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother, then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable,” Fine wrote in letter to his baby-to-be on Instagram at the time. “I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your No. 1 fan.”

Two months later, the Central Michigan University graduate proposed to Cassie. The pair tied the knot in September in Malibu.

“At first, I was NOT down with the idea of being a pregnant bride! I dreamed of having champagne and dancing at our wedding!” the model admitted to Hatchland the following month. “However, once I weighed the amount of time we would have to wait (hello, birth, and breast-feeding), I realized what I cared about was being his wife and our family, not about whether I was pregnant or not at our wedding.”

She gushed about her custom dress at the time, explaining, “We catered everything around the bump. I wanted a super romantic flowy style with voluminous sleeves and worked with my stylists Marni Senofonte and Deonte Nash, to create the perfect dress. We pulled a lot of different references and inspiration and designed and made the dress in under a week. I think the whole process took about 72 hours. We added a slit to show some leg and off-set the belly!”