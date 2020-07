Jennifer Lawrence

The Passengers star shared her fear of aliens on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in December 2015. “Based on history, when we find each other, we kill each other,” Lawrence explained. “I don’t feel like aliens are going to be like, ‘Oh, great! Let’s get along.’ They might not. They might want to destroy us. Have you seen a Tom Cruise movie? So, sometimes I look up into the stars and I’m like, ‘Oh, wow. Oh, God.”