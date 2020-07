Kurt Russell

The Hateful Eight actor revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November 2018 that he witnessed a possible UFO sighting years ago. “I was flying and there were these banks of lights in the shape of a triangle right near the airport,” he said. “Years later, I come home and Goldie [Hawn] is watching this show on UFOs and the most reported one of all time was this one in Phoenix. I start to see this show and I say, ‘Wait a minute, that’s the night I was landing in Phoenix.’”