Beyoncé

The Lemonade singer paid tribute to 13-year-old fan Lyric Chanel with an a cappella video after Chanel passed away in March 2021 following a battle with Anaplastic Ependymoma, which is a form of brain and spinal cord tumors. Beyoncé sang “Love on Top,” “Halo” and “Brown Skin Girl” in the clip, titled, “Rest in Peace.” The video also featured images and videos of the young fan throughout her life. “@beyonce thank you so much,” Chanel’s mother wrote via Instagram, sharing the heartfelt clip. “I’m so grateful that Lyric was able to hear you sing to her before she left this world💙 #yhungchanel.”