Shaquille O’Neal

The NBA legend paid for a fan’s engagement ring during an April 2021 visit to Zales. “I seen a guy come in, he was just so shy,” the athlete said in an episode of NBA on TNT. “He was saying, ‘Hey, how much do I owe to pay off my ring?'” The young man initially was reluctant to accept O’Neal’s generous offer, but the basketball star assured him that he was happy to do it. “Whenever I leave the house, I just try to do a good deed,” he said of the encounter. “I’m just trying to make people smile, that’s all.”