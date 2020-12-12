Carol Sutton

The acting veteran, known for her appearances in the films Steel Magnolias and Ray and TV shows including Queen Sugar, Treme and True Detective, died in New Orleans on December 10 after a months-long battle with COVID-19. She was 76. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell confirmed the stage and screen star’s passing in a statement: “Carol Sutton was practically the Queen of New Orleans theater, having graced the stages across the city for decades. The world may recognize her from her performances in movies and on TV — whether it’s Treme or Claws, or Runaway Jury or Queen Sugar — but we will always remember her commanding stage presence, her richly portrayed characters, and the warm heart she shared with her fellow cast and crew in productions such as 4000 Miles and A Raisin in the Sun. May she rest in God’s perfect peace.”