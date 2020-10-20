James Redford

The filmmaker died from bile-duct cancer in his liver on October 16 at age 58. “We’re heartbroken. He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed,” tweeted James’ wife of 32 years, Kyle Redford, with whom he shared two children. His father, actor Robert Redford, said in a statement, “The grief is immeasurable with the loss of a child. Jamie was a loving son, husband and father. His legacy lives on through his children, art, filmmaking and devoted passion to conservation and the environment.”