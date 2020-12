Jeremy Bulloch

The actor, who famously portrayed Boba Fett in the original Star Wars trilogy, died at age 75 on Thursday, December 17. He suffered from health complications after living with Parkinson’s disease for many years, his agent told BBC at the time. “He had a long and happy career spanning more than 45 years,” the statement read. “He was devoted to his wife, three sons, and 10 grandchildren and they will miss him terribly.”