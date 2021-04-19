Adam Perkins

The Vine star, best known for his popular “Welcome to Chili’s” video, died on April 11. He was 24.

His twin brother Patrick Perkins announced the news, saying, “I can’t even really put into words what this loss means for me,” he wrote via Instagram. “I’m often asked the question, ‘What’s it like to be a twin?’ and my response is usually, ‘What’s it like to NOT be a twin?’ ”

He continued: “Being a twin is a very central part of my identity. It’s all I’ve known. And I’m struggling to find the words to explain what it will be like for me to live in this world without him. My best friend.”